4-time champion should have betrayed Seth Rollins and faced him at Money in the Bank instead of Finn Balor, says veteran (Exclusive)

The world title match between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor might be seven years in the making, but Vince Russo isn't hyped about the bout and pitched a fascinating alternative.

As seen on RAW, Carmelo Hayes received an invitation from Seth Rollins to appear on the show, where he made his main roster debut in a match against Finn Balor.

The Judgment Day member beat the NXT Champion and gained more momentum ahead of Money in the Bank. Vince Russo felt that WWE missed an opportunity to make Carmelo Hayes look like a big deal on his first night on RAW.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former WWE writer explained that the company should have booked Hayes to beat Balor, effectively taking away the former Universal Champion's title shot. Russo said Carmelo should have screwed Rollins over and faced him at MITB instead, which would have creatively shaken things up.

"Bro, why not have that match earlier in the night? Carmello Hayes goes over, and now he gets the shot at Seth Rollins, who invited him to the event, and we go to Money in the Bank, and he screws Seth Rollins out of the title. Why can't we do something that simple to shake something up?" said Ruuso. [From 4:01 - 5:00]

Vince Russo isn't high on Finn Balor

The Irish superstar has been in WWE longer than most people imagine and, in recent years, has struggled to be in the main event picture. His upcoming title clash against Seth Rollins is a massive step up for Finn, even though he might not be the favorite heading into the bout.

On the same episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo admitted that no one expects Balor to defeat Rollins, which sucks out all the excitement for the World Heavyweight Championship match.

Russo firmly believed that having Carmelo wrestle Rollins after a betrayal would have been a more hard-hitting moment.

"Everybody knows Finn Balor is not beating Seth Rollins. Finn Balor is done. The only time Balor means anything is when he is the Demon. He is done. He means nothing. So, everybody knows that Rollins is going to go over," said the veteran. [From 3:20 - 4:00]

Do you like Vince Russo's pitch instead of what WWE offered on the final RAW episode before Money in the Bank?

