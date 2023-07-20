4-time Champion claims he is still yet to reach his peak in WWE

Despite being a part of WWE for 10 years as well as capturing multiple championships, Chad Gable still thinks that he has a lot to prove in the ring.

The former Olympian has recently been working alongside the powerhouse Otis as part of the Alpha Academy tag team. The pairing's mixture of entertainment and charisma has gone over well with the fanbase.

Following his recent match on Monday Night RAW, the former RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Champion took to social media as he commented on his future aspirations.

"I haven't even begun to peak." tweeted Gable.

Earlier this week, Chad Gable and Otis faced off against Erik and Ivar of The Viking Raiders in an unusual but entertaining Viking Rules match.

Can Chad Gable emulate a former WWE Champion's success?

As a former Olympic wrestler, the 37-year-old has been heavily likened to arguably the greatest technical wrestler in history and former Olympian Kurt Angle.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter said that company higher-ups need to start presenting Chad Gable as the modern-day version of The Olympic Gold Medalist.

"They need to turn Gable into the modern-day Kurt Angle. He's got that; he's really got it, and they need to find an opponent with him to help him grow into a modern Kurt Angle. He's smaller than Kurt," said Bill Apter.

Check out the full video below:

Having little to no experience in the professional writing business prior to his debut in 1996, Angle went on to become one of World Wrestling Entertainment's greatest-ever superstars, winning multiple World Championships during his career. The Wrestling Machine was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

Who is the most underutilized star in WWE today? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.