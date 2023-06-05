"He's got that" - Hall of Famer urges WWE to turn RAW Superstar into the "modern-day Kurt Angle" (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Bill Apter wants WWE to push Alpha Academy's Chad Gable on RAW and turn him into the modern-day Kurt Angle.

Gable's work has drawn comparisons with the Olympic gold medalist, widely regarded as one of the greatest to ever step inside the squared circle. While Chad Gable rarely disappoints in the ring, WWE has not gone all out to push him on the level of Angle. The former RAW Tag Team Champion mainly works in tag team matches with Otis and seldom wins when he competes in one-on-one matches.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter expressed his desire to see WWE turn Chad Gable into the "modern-day Kurt Angle." Apter wants the promotion to identify the right opponent for the RAW Superstar who could help elevate him to the next level.

"They need to turn Gable into the modern-day Kurt Angle. He's got that; he's really got it, and they need to find an opponent with him to help him grow into a modern Kurt Angle. He's smaller than Kurt," said Bill Apter (1:20 - 1:33)

Chad Gable is happy with his booking in WWE

A couple of months back on the Out of Character podcast, Chad Gable opened up about being pleased with the way he's been booked in WWE in recent months. Gable explained that Triple H has allowed him to showcase both his technical in-ring wizardry as well as focus on character work and promos.

"I think the way that Hunter’s used me over the past 8-9 months allowed me to show everybody what I can do technically. Also on the character side of things, and what that does, I think, in the long term, is earn the respect of fans, because they sniff that out. And it's not just the thing where ‘oh yeah he’s a great wrestler.' No, he’s also entertaining us in the meantime," said Gable.

It remains to be seen if Chad Gable will ever be pushed as a top singles star in WWE or if he's destined to always be in a tag team.

What do you make of Gable's chances of winning a singles title in the global juggernaut down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

