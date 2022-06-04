"Does not know what to expect" - 4-time champion claims that he has been 'studying' Kevin Owens for years, warns him ahead of Hell in a Cell (Exclusive)

WWE star Ezekiel claimed he studied Kevin Owens' in-ring style for years.

Earlier this year, the former Elias returned to WWE with his new moniker. Despite receiving heavy criticism from fans in the early stages, the newly introduced Ezekiel got a better response, courtesy of his incredible work.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling in a recent exclusive interview, Ezekiel admitted he's quite pumped up for his upcoming match this Sunday and is ready for whatever Owens offers. He put the former Universal Champion on notice by saying:

"I can't even tell you, you know, I don't know. I'm all 'zeked' up about it, you know what I mean? We're gonna have to see when I'm out there on the big stage, in front of everybody, it's me and Kevin Owens, I can tell you this, my whole heart is gonna be out there for the people to see, I'm gonna be zeke and you know, whatever Kevin brings, I'm gonna be ready for it. I like to think, so I've been studying this guy for years and years, like I said, I'm a huge wrestling fan. So, I feel like I've got him scouted pretty well, I feel like he does not know what to expect and I'm gonna keep that much a mystery until the show."

Ezekiel admitted he isn't taking his match against Kevin Owens lightly

Ezekiel is ready for his next big match in WWE this Sunday against a former Universal Champion, Kevin Owens.

Speaking to NBC Sports, Zeke claimed he isn't taking his match against Owens lightly. He said:

"I don't take that lightly at all. I'm a huge wrestling fan, I've been a huge wrestling fan my entire life, so I've watched Kevin Owens. I seen what he does and I know the kind of person he is. So, I feel like I'm prepared... I'm ready to take it to Kevin Owens and put my entire heart into this match."

Since returning to WWE, it will be Ezekiel's first Premium Live Event match. He will hope to walk out with a win.

Don't miss all the action of WWE Hell in a Cell, streaming live on Sunday, June 5 at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

