4-Time Champion Makes In-Ring Return to WWE Show After 1,616 Days

A major WWE star competed on NXT for the first time in over four years. Nia Jax wrestled Thea Hail in a singles match on the latest episode of the show.The Irresistible Force made a shocking appearance last week on the black and silver brand and attacked Lash Legend during her match against Fallon Henley. She helped the Fatal Influence member pick up the win.Nia Jax and Thea Hail clashed for the first time on WWE NXT this week. Her last match on the developmental brand took place on March 3, 2021, which saw her and her former partner Shayna Baszler defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Dakota Kai and Raquel Rodriguez.Nia Jax tried to hit Thea Hail with an elbow drop during their match but missed. Hail hit the former with a kick and a moonsault. She tried to go for an exploder suplex but couldn't lift Nia. Jax planted Thea Hail with a Samoan Drop and hit a legdrop, which got a two-count.Thea Hail spiked The Irresistible Force with a tornado DDT on the apron. Nia pushed her off the turnbuckles and hit the Annihilator to win the match. Lash Legend came out and the two stars got into a brawl.