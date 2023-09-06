4-time champion's vow to dethrone Gunther draws curious reaction from popular WWE Superstar

A former champion's vow to dethrone Gunther has drawn a curious reaction from another WWE Superstar.

Chad Gable has been on a roll recently. He has quickly risen in prominence and has become one of the most popular wrestlers on the WWE roster. This has put him in contention for the Intercontinental Championship.

He had his first shot at the Intercontinental Championship two weeks ago and ended up victorious via count-out, making him the first person to defeat The Ring General in singles competition on the main roster.

This victory gave him another shot at the title this past week on RAW. Both men put on an incredible match. Chad Gable came close to finally dethroning Gunther after he hit the Chaos Theory. However, The Ring General proved why he is a dominant champion when he defeated Gable.

Following the match, Gable made a vow to dethrone Gunther no matter how long it took. His vow has drawn an interesting reaction from Ricochet.

Sheamus claims Gunther will be forgotten in 35 years

Sheamus has also been on a quest to capture the Intercontinental Championship because it is the only title preventing him from becoming a Grand Slam Champion in WWE.

The two men even had a banger of a match last year at WWE Clash at the Castle and a few more matches since then. Hence, when The Ring General made history by securing his record-breaking reign, Sheamus wasn't too impressed.

In fact, The Celtic Warrior took to social media to make a bold statement that no one will remember The Ring General in 35 years.

"35 years later... No one remembers ze Goontha!"

Based on Sheamus' reaction, it doesn't look like he is done with the Intercontinental Champion just yet.

What do you make of Chad Gable's vow? Sound off in the comments section.

