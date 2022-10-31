EC3 recently lavished praise on The Undertaker for competing in a grueling match against Brock Lesnar at WWE Summerslam 2015 despite battling many injuries.

One of the modern era's biggest and most memorable rivalries is between The Phenom and The Beast Incarnate. Lesnar left the world stunned when he ended the WWE Hall of Famer's sacred undefeated WrestleMania streak at the premium live event's 2015 edition. However, The Undertaker soon returned for revenge, with the two clashing at SummerSlam later in the year, where The Phenom won.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 explained how The Undertaker delivered top-tier performances even late into his career. He pointed out that The Deadman's range of matches against Shawn Michaels in the late 90s to his feud with Kurt Angle in 2006 was a testament to his longevity.

"This dude was a big man, but he worked his a** off. Like, he could work with anybody, and I think it's not something you realize until you're very into the wrestling part of pro wrestling. I remember watching the Ministry of Darkness in 97, and I was like, "Ah, Taker doesn't do anything." But when I go back in time, and I'm watching Survivor Series with Bret Hart him, watching Hell in a Cell with Shawn Michaels, then he's coming back as American Badass, and then in 2006, he's working with Kurt Angle, and he's like a top three worker, wrestler not even Sports Entertainer in that 2006 to like nine(2009) run. Just incredible," said EC3. (5:20 - 6:04)

He then pointed out The Undertaker's match against Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam 2015, where the former collapsed after winning. The former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion stated that it would have been impossible for a normal person to have competed in such a physically-taxing match at such an age.

"I think he had a match with Brock Lesnar, and it was a SummerSlam match, where he went to the back, and you could see him walking to the back, and he just collapsed. Imagine working with a guy like Brock Lesnar; you're coming off an injury, you're older, and you're training, but you don't have the constant cardio to go 30 minutes with Lesnar on a pay-per-view like normal people can't live let alone you know walk away from that," added EC3. (6:05 - 6:32)

Check out the full video below:

WWE legend Ric Flair thinks The Undertaker is the best big man in wrestling

The Nature Boy firmly believes that his WrestleMania 18 opponent, The Undertaker, is the best "big man" the wrestling business has ever seen. Ric Flair even went on to compare the WWE Hall of Famer to fellow big man Bruiser Brody, saying the former was a better overall talent than the latter.

"I've always had great chemistry with him. It's not even arguable, he's the best big man ever. He's right there with Brody. I think overall he's better than Brody. Brody was a big guy like he is and Brody could do a lot of stuff that people didn't realize. They don't look at the athleticism. When you wrestle a guy for an hour, you get to know him real well. He was a good athlete," said Ric Flair.

Allan @allan_cheapshot Bruiser Brody vs. Texas Red (The Undertaker) in World Class in 1984 Bruiser Brody vs. Texas Red (The Undertaker) in World Class in 1984 https://t.co/ty1yC7eh8a

Considering how much praise he draws from fans and his colleagues alike, it's safe to say The Phenom is arguably the most respected performer in WWE and Pro-Wrestling industry.

Do you agree with Flair's take on WWE legend The Undertaker being better than Bruiser Brody? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes