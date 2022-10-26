Ric Flair names former WWE Superstar as the best big man ever

Ric Flair has recalled how he had great in-ring chemistry with WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

The legendary superstars faced each other at a series of WWE live events in 1992. A decade later, The Undertaker defeated Flair in a memorable match at WrestleMania 18.

On his To Be The Man podcast, Flair said the retired WWE icon performed even better than the imposing Bruiser Brody as a big man:

"I've always had great chemistry with him. It's not even arguable, he's the best big man ever. He's right there with Brody. I think overall he's better than Brody. Brody was a big guy like he is and Brody could do a lot of stuff that people didn't realize. They don't look at the athleticism. When you wrestle a guy for an hour, you get to know him real well. He was a good athlete." [29:01 – 29:34]

Ric Flair shared the ring with Bruiser Brody, real name Frank Goodish, several times in the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). In 1988, Goodish passed away at the age of 42 after suffering stab wounds backstage at a wrestling event in Puerto Rico.

Ric Flair on The Undertaker's global appeal

Mark Calaway, the man behind The Undertaker persona, retired in 2020 after 30 years as a WWE in-ring competitor.

Ric Flair has worked with some of the biggest attractions in the wrestling business since making his debut in 1972. However, not many people have captivated fans quite like The Deadman:

"As far as Undertaker goes, walking on the ropes and all that stuff, and really making that character so believable, so strong," Flair added. "I've said it before, we'd pull up to buildings in Europe, there'd be a thousand Undertakers standing in line to get in. I'm not kidding you." [29:35 – 29:55]

Flair praised another former WWE rival, Bret Hart, on this week's podcast. The Nature Boy said he recently exchanged messages with The Hitman on the 30-year anniversary of their WWE Championship match in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

