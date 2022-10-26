Bret Hart recently sent heartfelt text to former WWE rival on important match anniversary

Bret Hart won his first WWE Championship on October 12, 1992, at a live event in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. He recently sent a text message to his opponent that day, Ric Flair, on the 30-year anniversary of the match.

Flair was not originally supposed to lose the WWE Championship just 41 days after recapturing it from Macho Man Randy Savage. However, following an ear injury he sustained in a match against The Ultimate Warrior, Flair was forced to drop the title to Hart.

On his To Be The Man podcast, The Nature Boy disclosed details about his recent exchange with Hart:

"I just talked to him the other day on the anniversary of that," Flair said. "He sent me the nicest text saying that was the biggest day of his career, so he felt good about it. That's all that matters." [46:55 – 47:06]

In May 2021, Flair described Hart as "bitter" and "lonely" due to The Hitman's criticism of other wrestlers. Thankfully, the former WWE rivals have since reconciled. Hart even attended Flair's last match earlier this year.

Ric Flair disliked his match against Bret Hart

Although the title change was an important moment in Bret Hart's career, Ric Flair could not perform at a high level due to his injury.

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Bret "Hitman" Hart checks out the WWF Heavyweight Championship before challenging Ric Flair for the Title in Saskatoon,Saskatchewan,Canada back on October 12,1992.Bret would defeat Flair here for his first of five WWF Heavyweight Championships Bret "Hitman" Hart checks out the WWF Heavyweight Championship before challenging Ric Flair for the Title in Saskatoon,Saskatchewan,Canada back on October 12,1992.Bret would defeat Flair here for his first of five WWF Heavyweight Championships https://t.co/jOBzbH7aEa

The 16-time world champion still wrestled for 26 minutes against his younger opponent, but the contest was not as good as their previous encounters:

"The match, it sucked," Flair continued. "That's what I feel bad about. Bret and I had all these really good matches, and then the night I give him the title I'm at like 20 percent." [46:39 – 46:52]

Flair also said on this week's podcast that Seth Rollins has a long way to go to reach Roman Reigns' level in WWE.

What are your favorite Bret Hart memories? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit To Be The Man and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes