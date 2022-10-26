Seth Rollins is not even close to Roman Reigns' level, WWE icon claims

According to two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Seth Rollins has a long way to go to reach Roman Reigns' level of stardom.

In November 2012, Rollins burst onto the WWE scene alongside Jon Moxley (f.k.a. Dean Ambrose) and Reigns as members of The Shield. All three men went on to become world champions following the group's initial separation in June 2014.

On his To Be The Man podcast, Flair mentioned Rollins during a conversation about wrestlers undergoing too many character changes:

"Look at Seth Rollins. He's been 10 different things. You know what he was the best at? Being The Architect. Because he's really strong and technical in the ring. But since then I can't even keep track of all of it. I know why it is, it's all to sell merchandise. I saw where he compared himself to Roman Reigns. I don't think that's even close." [13:30 - 13:59]

Rollins recently said in an interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport that he thinks he is better than Reigns. However, he feels like he has always played "second fiddle" to his former stablemate in WWE.

Rollins has transformed his on-screen persona many times over the last decade. The 36-year-old was initially known as The Architect due to his strategic ideas for The Shield's matches. He now claims to be a "visionary" who can foresee the future.

Ric Flair compares Seth Rollins to two other WWE Superstars

Flair has been a fan of Randy Orton ever since they joined forces in the Evolution faction between 2003 and 2005. The Nature Boy also worked with another current WWE Superstar, AJ Styles, on IMPACT/TNA.

In Flair's opinion, Orton and Styles are more worthy than Rollins of being spoken about in the same breath as Reigns:

"When you start talking about yourself in the same light as Roman Reigns and you look over your shoulder and you've got AJ Styles and Randy Orton standing there, I don't know. He's [Rollins] not even close [to Reigns]." [14:02 - 14:14]

Rollins recently captured the United States Championship from Bobby Lashley. Reigns, meanwhile, is currently WWE's star attraction. His 787-day tenure as Universal Champion makes him the longest-reigning world champion since Hulk Hogan's 1,474-day WWE title reign ended in 1988.

Do you think Seth Rollins is on Roman Reigns' level? Let us know in the comments section below.

