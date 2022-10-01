Seth Rollins acknowledges Roman Reigns' favoritism in WWE; felt he was always playing "second fiddle"

Seth Rollins believes he has always played second fiddle to Roman Reigns in WWE.

Seth and Roman have been destined for greatness ever since making their main roster debut in 2012. However, from their early days, Roman Reigns was always booked stronger than his former partner. While Rollins was the first to win a world championship between the two, the Tribal Chief has been the face of the company for over eight years.

During a recent chat with Ariel Helwani for BT Sports, Seth Rollins revealed that he has always felt like Roman was the chosen one around whom the company revolves.

"Even when I won the title at WrestleMania, cashed-in, great moment, I still felt like I was second fiddle to Roman. I still felt like he was the guy. You're just the placeholder until he's totally ready and we're totally ready to put the ball in his hands. But for now, you're a step ahead, so we're going to give you this and then we'll move on to what we really want to be, but it's going to take a few months. I've never, ever felt in my time in WWE that the company was like, 'Yep, he's our guy, put his face on everything.'" [0:01 - 0:38]

Seth Rollins talked about headlining WWE WrestleMania 35 over Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of the current generation. The Tribal Chief has main evented several premium live events, including WrestleMania six times.

During the interview, Seth Rollins added that the only reason he was in the Universal title match at WrestleMania against Brock Lesnar was because Roman was sidelined due to Leukemia the prior year:

"I often wonder if it is because I live in the Roman era that it's just never going to happen. The only time I was even considered for the main event of WrestleMania was when Roman got Leukemia. He was out from August till January or February and I was second behind in the little babyface column there and so, I got slotted in. I feel like it's one of those things. The best I can hope for is to be the Edge to his Cena or the Savage to his Hogan. Sometimes I just feel like that's just the way the cookie crumbles. Doesn't mean I don't think that I'm better than he is or that I can perform or that I can draw at that level. I certainly think all those things but it's not my sandbox. I don't make those decisions." [0:45 - 1:44]

Seth Rollins hasn't held any WWE World Titles in 3 years.



In that time he's produced some of his greatest character work in his entire career.



The next time Seth Rollins holds a World Title he will get the appreciation he failed to get with his last reign.

Roman Reigns is currently at the top of the food chain in WWE as he holds both world championships. Seth Rollins, meanwhile, hasn't won a title in over a year and is involved in a feud with Matt Riddle on RAW.

