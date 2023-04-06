4-time champion from WWE RAW is interested in winning King of the Ring 2023

WWE recently announced that the King of the Ring tournament will return in 2023 at an upcoming Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. RAW Superstar Chad Gable recently took to Twitter to show his interest in winning the event.

The 2023 King and Queen of the Ring event will be held on Saturday, May 27, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The show will host the 23rd King of the Ring tournament and the second Queen's Crown tournament.

Xavier Woods won the last tournament in 2021 after he defeated Finn Balor in the final at Crown Jewel. Woods is looking to win the tournament for the second consecutive time to become a two-time King of the Ring.

However, RAW Superstar Chad Gable has other plans. After Woods expressed his desire to win the tournament again on Twitter, Gable reacted with the following message:

"I beg to differ…"

The four-time tag team champion made it to the finals of the tournament in 2019, where he was defeated by Baron Corbin. However, his fanbase wanted to see him win the King of the Ring crown four years ago.

Chad Gable named his tag team partner as his best friend in WWE

Chad Gable and Otis have been teaming up since December 2020 as part of The Alpha Academy. The duo has given fans some great matches and moments over the past few years.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Chad Gable discussed how much he enjoys working with Otis in WWE and termed him his best friend:

"Beyond just being a tag team, we're best friends. We've known each other since 2009, 2008, somewhere in there, so not just working together but growing together and finding each other in this business after going through amateur wrestling, Olympic-style wrestling, open training centers, and things like that, has been the most rewarding and fruitful part of it for me. Working together is easy because we get along, we've got the same mindset."

Gable and Otis once won the RAW Tag Team Championships together. However, it looks like Maximum Male Models are all set to steal The Blue Collar Solid from Gable soon.

It will be interesting to see how the 37-year-old saves his partner from the heelish faction.

