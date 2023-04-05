"We're best friends" – Chad Gable on his close friendship with fellow WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

Chad Gable recently opened up about the long-time friendship he has had with fellow Alpha Academy member Otis.

The former RAW Tag Team Champions crossed paths in amateur wrestling several years before joining WWE. After initially debuting on the main roster with different tag team partners, they formed an on-screen alliance in December 2020.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Gable discussed how much he enjoys working with Otis in WWE:

"Beyond just being a tag team, we're best friends. We've known each other since 2009, [200]8, somewhere in there, so not just working together but growing together and finding each other in this business after going through amateur wrestling, Olympic-style wrestling, open training centers, and things like that, has been the most rewarding and fruitful part of it for me. Working together is easy because we get along, we've got the same mindset. We live right by each other. That part is easy. Just the whole journey has been the best part for me." [2:15 – 2:45]

What does Otis think about Chad Gable?

The 2020 Men's Money in the Bank winner sometimes travels with Chad Gable to WWE events.

Otis added that his tag team partner occasionally makes fun of him when waitresses fail to understand his jokes in coffee shops:

"As long as we've known each other, it doesn't seem like that long. It seems like every day's a fresh day and obviously there's a dynamic where he [Gable] is always mostly serious in public and I'm kinda a goofball in public, so I'll try to always lighten things up in a coffee shop. Sometimes they don't get my joke and I'd be like, 'Huh, she didn't laugh,' and Gable goes, 'She can't understand you.' I go, 'Oh, probably the reason why.' Besides that, working together, man, nothing better. Second WrestleMania together. Oh yeah." [2:50 – 3:19]

In the same interview, Otis spoke about possibly going one-on-one with Bray Wyatt for the first time in WWE.

