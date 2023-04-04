Former WWE MITB winner wants to face Bray Wyatt in a huge match (Exclusive)

Bray Wyatt has not appeared on WWE television in recent weeks. If the three-time world champion returns, Alpha Academy member Otis would like to go one-on-one with him for the first time.

Wyatt was expected to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 before the storyline abruptly ended. The Eater of Worlds did not appear at the two-night event in any capacity. Otis, meanwhile, competed alongside Chad Gable in a fatal four-way tag team match on WrestleMania Saturday.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Otis named Wyatt as his dream singles opponent in WWE:

"I would have to say probably Bray, Bray Wyatt. Big hoss match, he's explosive, he's quick, and maybe it'll happen one day. Who knows?" [6:05 – 6:14]

The 2020 Men's Money in the Bank winner also revealed that he would like to work with Street Profits member Montez Ford again:

"Well, there's been a match where in NXT, Largo, a couple of years ago, I tagged with Montez Ford," Otis said. "It was a random tag team pairing. I tell you what, that was one of the most fun times I've had, especially in front of a small crowd, very intimate crowd. Whoever was there enjoyed the show. I've never had so much fun in 10 minutes." [4:34 – 4:57]

Chad Gable and Otis' dream WWE tag team opponents

Alpha Academy have featured prominently on RAW over the last year. In early 2022, they held the RAW Tag Team Championship for 56 days after winning the titles from Matt Riddle and Randy Orton.

Chad Gable also gave his picks for dream opponents in both singles and tag team matches:

"If I could pick anybody, tag team-wise I think we'd have an incredible WrestleMania match with maybe like the Steiner Brothers… would be awesome. If I was gonna do a singles match, there's a few guys that come to mind, but some of the legends and guys that have had standout matches, there's a guy like Bret Hart. I feel like I could have one of those moments that lives in history kinda matches with him." [5:11 – 5:38]

Otis added that he would like to have teamed up with Gable against WWE Hall of Famers The Dudley Boyz:

"I would love to do The Dudleyz because they have a few innuendos they do in the ring and we do too. We'd have a hell of a shoosh battle between him [Gable] and [D-Von Dudley's catchphrase] 'Whassup?' basically. I'm not taking that 'Whassup?' maneuver [headbutt to the groin], but definitely that as a tag team." [5:45 – 5:58]

It remains to be seen how long Alpha Academy's partnership will last moving forward. In recent weeks, Maxxine Dupri has attempted to recruit Otis to her Maximum Male Models stable.

