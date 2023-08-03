4-time World Champion talks about not getting a chance to compete at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

WWE Money in the Bank was another successful international premium live event in the company's books. However, there were some stars who should've competed but didn't. Recently, former WWE Champion, The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus, opened up about not getting a chance to compete in London.

Last year, Sheamus had all the momentum in the world heading into WWE Clash at the Castle, when he faced Gunther. Unfortunately, the Celtic Warrior lost and never received another one-on-one match with The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship.

Earlier this year, the company returned to the United Kingdom to host their annual Money in the Bank event. Unfortunately, Sheamus was not on the card for the event. Speaking to the Daily Star, the former champion praised Butch and Ridge Holland and expressed his frustration about not being on the card. Check it out:

"I was gutted about Money in the Bank, but obviously delighted Butch was in there and did a hell of a job. Ridge the night before against Theory. I'd have liked to have seen him get a bit more time in there."

Sheamus added that he was bitter that he didn't get to compete on SmackDown or at the event.

"I was just bitter I wasn't [wrestling on the show]. They know when they put me on SmackDown every week they're going to get two or three killer segments, but when it comes to the pay-per-views and you have the part-timers coming into the limelight, that stings a little bit." [H/T - Daily Star]

Sheamus says WWE wasted his momentum after Clash at the Castle 2022

Last year, Sheamus gave one of the best performances of his career in the United Kingdom when he faced Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. He received a standing ovation from the crowd for his effort even after losing the bout.

Unfortunately, WWE never capitalized on the organic momentum created that night and Sheamus agrees with it. Speaking in the same interview, the Celtic Warrior opened up about how he felt after the company wasted his momentum following the events of Clash at the Castle. Check it out:

"I'm not upset about that at all," he explained. "I felt it was great, it was just the type of character Sheamus is, all fists and elbows. What I was upset about and what really bothered me was the creative after that. I came out of that with so much organic momentum, and it was just wasted. It didn't go anywhere." [H/T - Daily Star]

The Celtic Warrior did face Gunther and Drew McIntyre for the title at WrestleMania 39, but unfortunately, The Ring General and Sheamus are currently on different brands, so another bout between the two seems unlikely in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Sheamus' run under the new regime? Sound off in the comments section below.