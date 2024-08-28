4-time WWE champion addresses legitimate heat with Roman Reigns; says he can beat him in real-life fight

A four-time WWE champion recently provided an update on his relationship with Roman Reigns, with whom he had real-life heat. Meanwhile, he insisted he could beat the Original Tribal Chief in a legitimate fight.

The wrestler in question is none other than Matt Riddle. In 2021, The Original Bro claimed in an interview that he could beat Reigns in a real fight, stating that the 39-year-old did not move the needle and was only in his spot because of being related to The Rock. The former Undisputed WWE Champion did not take these comments lightly. Although Riddle wrote an apology letter rewritten by Randy Orton, it did not help. WWE host Matt Camp recently revealed he and The Bump crew had to keep the two superstars separated during an episode due to their real-life heat.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Riddle addressed his relationship with Reigns. He again stated that he could beat the Original Tribal Chief in a real fight:

"This isn't a flex, this is the truth. If I didn't think I could I wouldn't say it. You don't hear me saying I can beat up Bobby Lashley, you know maybe on a good day. Or a Brock Lesnar, maybe on a good day," he said.

Meanwhile, the former United States Champion revealed that he and Reigns had buried the hatchet after he explained to the 39-year-old that he was not trying to call him out. Although the Original Tribal Chief was still upset about his comments, Riddle stated that they are now on good terms:

"I think when he saw how professional I am in the ring and I also explained why things were said and I wasn't just trying to call you out. I know my place in WWE but when someone tells me to cut a promo on you, I'm gonna cut a promo on you. I think he understood that. Still wasn't happy about it, but understood. Me and Roman, we're good." [H/T: New York Post]

Matt Riddle was released from WWE last year

After competing for a few years on the independent circuit, Matt Riddle joined the Stamford-based company in 2018. After a two-year run in NXT, the 38-year-old debuted on the main roster. Over the next three years, he held multiple championships.

However, The Original Bro was released from his contract in September 2023 after being involved in some controversies. He has since returned to the independent circuit. He is now the AAA Cruiserweight Champion.

In his interview with the New York Post, Riddle did not close the door on potentially returning to WWE. It would be interesting to see if the 38-year-old will ever reunite with his former RK-Bro partner, Randy Orton.

