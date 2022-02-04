What did Matt Riddle say about Roman Reigns that led to getting backstage heat in WWE?

[Matt] Riddle is no stranger to backstage heat, whether it's with Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, or Roman Reigns. In the case of the first two, Riddle had to face direct backstage unpleasant confrontations. But what did he say about Roman Reigns that created such an issue?

Riddle has taken the names of quite a few top stars and legends, with many fans unclear whether he made the comments out of character or in character. Whatever the case, he seems to relish the attention he gets from his remarks, whether it's good or bad.

So what did Riddle say to infuriate Roman Reigns? While speaking to Bleacher Report in 2021, The King Of Bros referenced his MMA background and how he could beat up Roman Reigns in real life:

“No disrespect to Roman, he seems like a swell fella, but at the same time, it's like when people say they're a good parent, you know what? If you were a good parent, your kids would be telling you you're a good parent. When he's saying 'Acknowledge me' or 'I move the needle,' no, you don't. You're related to The Rock. Shut up. Like, I'm not impressed, I can beat you up in a real fight. So, shut your mouth,” Riddle said.

Riddle went on to take a dig at Roman Reigns' "Needle Mover" shirt, stating that RK-Bro were the ones selling the biggest merchandise.

Roman Reigns didn't take Riddle's comments well

It goes without saying that Reigns didn't go and make friends with Riddle following his comments. The two are on opposite brands, so that certainly helps.

But Reigns, who is often considered the most level-headed locker room leader in WWE history, didn't take too kindly to Riddle's comments. In an interview on The Cheap Heat podcast, The King of Bros told Peter Rosenberg of the aftermath:

"I don't think he's ready for me yet. I ruffled his feathers a little bit and he's a peacock, he doesn't like his feathers ruffled. I'll try that at a later date," said Riddle.

It will be interesting to see if Riddle ever works with Reigns in the future. Given that the Original Bro has years left in his career, it wouldn't be surprising to see them cross paths down the line.

Would you like to see Riddle vs. Reigns in the future? Let us know in the comments below.

