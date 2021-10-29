WWE RAW star says Roman Reigns isn't ready to be his friend after controversial comments

WWE RAW star Riddle has opened up about his relationship with Universal Champion Roman Reigns and how he can't have a relationship with him at the moment.

In an interview earlier this year, Riddle told Reigns to "shut up" and claimed he could beat him up in a real fight. The RAW Tag Team Champion later confirmed that he was in hot waters for his comments on Reigns, including telling The Tribal Chief that he wasn't "moving the needle" in ratings.

Speaking on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenburg, Riddle stated that he is currently not on good terms with Reigns and that an on-screen rivalry with the SmackDown star may not happen any time soon.

"The one that we don't talk about, the Chief of Tribes (Roman Reigns), I don't think he's ready. Not that he couldn't be ready... just like Randy (Orton), I don't think Randy was ready a couple of years ago for me. It would have been too soon. I think right now, he's (Reigns) is in the same situation, I don't think he's ready for me yet. I ruffled his feathers a little bit and he's a peacock, he doesn't like his feathers ruffled. I'll try that at a later date," said Riddle.

Riddle clarified that he feels that Reigns is not ready to have a friendship or relationship or step in the ring with him at the moment:

"Kind of like I rubbed Bill (Goldberg) the wrong way. I don't think Bill was ready for a relationship with me, and over time and the years, things have simmered down," confessed Riddle.

Riddle got heat from those in WWE following his Roman Reigns comments

Roman Reigns is not just seen as one of the best in WWE but is also a respected locker room leader. As per a recent report, Riddle's comments about Reigns have not gone down well with either the latter or the WWE locker room.

“It was very much considered a negative by many with the basic theme that Riddle is incredibly talented, more so than he gets credit for, but he’s not very astute politically in the WWE jungle,” reported Wrestling Observer Newsletter's report.

Riddle has had real-life run-ins with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg and Brock Lesnar, while his current tag team partner, Randy Orton, was also put off by his abrasive comments at first.

