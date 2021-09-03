"A lot of heat" on current champion for recent comments against Roman Reigns - Reports

One half of the current RAW Tag Team Champions, Riddle reportedly has "a lot of heat" for his recent comments against Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Original Bro is known for his outspoken attitude, which makes for some great television content but also lands him in trouble. During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, he took some massive shots at Roman Reigns.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Riddle has a hostile environment backstage. It was also reported that his comments on Roman Reigns were not part of any storyline.

“It was very much considered a negative by many with the basic theme that Riddle is incredibly talented, more so than he gets credit for, but he’s not very astute politically in the WWE jungle,” as per WON.

Different than anyone before. Levels above anyone else or anything in this industry. #AcknowledgeMe pic.twitter.com/6mUDHkaiyX — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 8, 2021

What did Riddle say about Universal Champion Roman Reigns?

Last month, Roman Reigns took a major shot at CM Punk, whose AEW debut was referred to by many as a "needle-moving" event. The Universal Champion compared CM Punk to John Cena and The Rock, claiming that the former isn't as good and "over" as them. The Tribal Chief then took credit for the highly successful edition of WWE SummerSlam this year, which broke many records.

During his interview with Bleacher Report, Riddle reacted to the same and took some major shots, claiming that he can beat him up in a real fight.

“No disrespect to Roman, he seems like a swell fella, but at the same time, it's like when people say they're a good parent," Riddle said. "You know what? If you were a good parent, your kids would be telling you you're a good parent. When he's saying 'Acknowledge me' or 'I move the needle,' no, you don't. You're related to The Rock. Shut up. Like, I'm not impressed, I can beat you up in a real fight. So, shut your mouth."

"You're not moving needles," Riddle continued. "I'm the real stallion, RK-Bro is moving the merch, we're moving the needle, and that's it. I don't want to say too much, I'm not trying to get in trouble. Hey, hats off to him. He's amazing at what he does. I do like what he does, but at the same time, it's like, get off your high horse. You're in that spot for a reason. You're not a bro. You're second generation. I'm first generation."

Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest star on WWE's current roster. Hopefully, Riddle's comments don't harm the current push he is receiving on RAW alongside Randy Orton.

Sportskeeda Wrestling recently caught up with former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas. Click here for more

Edited by Vedant Jain