4-time WWE champion appears as fourth El Grande Americano on WWE RAW

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 16, 2025 01:15 GMT
El Grande Americano
El Grande Americano is popular among the fans (source: WWE.com)

A former WWE champion has appeared as the fourth El Grande Americano. He helped out another star playing the same character.

Tyler Bate has always been one of the most popular men on the WWE roster. He gained a lot of prominence in NXT UK when he won the brand's top championship. Since making it to the main roster, he had been in a tag team with Pete Dunne called New Catch Republic. However, they have not competed as a tag team since the March 31 episode of RAW when they faced New Day. Since then, Bate has not been seen on the red brand.

Tonight, on WWE RAW, Dragon Lee faced El Grande Americano. During the match, a second Grande Americano, who is believed to be Pete Dunne, showed up and attacked Lee. AJ Styles came out and chased away Dunne. However, another star showed up wearing Grande American's mask and attacked Styles. This star is believed to be Tyler Bate. Dunne returned to interfere and cost Dragon Lee the match.

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Vince Russo says Ludwig Kaiser as El Grande Americano is ridiculous

Chad Gable started portraying the character El Grande Americano a few months ago. However, Gable got injured, and Ludwig Kaiser began to wear the mask. Under the mask, Ludwig Kaiser has done everything to portray a luchador. Now, Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate have also taken on the role.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that the decision to have Ludwig Kaiser play Americano is "ridiculous".

"Let’s put him under a hood because he’s hideous looking. Like, ughhh. Kaiser? What an ugly dude. It’s absolutely ridiculous, man."

It will be interesting to see if more WWE stars will begin to wear Americano's mask in the future.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
