4-Time WWE Champion comments on wanting Brock Lesnar to join his faction

Kurt Angle would have loved Brock Lesnar to be a part of 'Team Angle' during the faction's prime days in WWE.

The Hall of Famer assembled the stable after winning his third WWE Championship at Armageddon 2002. The original Team Angle comprised Kurt, Charlie Hass, and Shelton Benjamin, all of whom had a background in amateur wrestling. The latter duo became two-time tag team champions as well.

The Olympic gold medalist opened up about his former stable during this week's episode of The Kurt Angle Show. He explained the idea behind creating the faction and wished to have more members of the same mold as himself.

Angle admitted that he wanted to expand the group, but Vince McMahon had different creative plans.

"Maybe even though it wasn't going to happen, maybe Brock Lesnar joined for a little bit because he was an amateur wrestler," said Kurt Angle. "So, it was all about amateur wrestlers, bringing them in, and I think Team Angle would have become bigger and bigger, and it would have continued on; even when I left and retired, I was hoping that Team Angle would continue on with amateur wrestlers. That was my focus, that's what I wanted to do, but unfortunately, that was not in the plans with Vince McMahon." [21:22 - 21:50]

Kurt Angle was upset when WWE disbanded Team Angle

The legendary faction stayed together until WWE pulled the plug on the act in 2004. Kurt Angle recalled that he was unhappy with the decision as he believed Team Angle could be one of the greatest stables of all time.

The Olympic hero had big plans for the collective and envisioned the group to exist even after his retirement.

"Yeah, I was upset because I thought this faction would be one of the best factions in the history of the business. If we went two, three, four years, I thought Team Angle was really special. I thought we were great; I thought we could build on it and bring in more wrestlers eventually," added Angle. [21:06 - 21:21]

Do you think WWE made a mistake by splitting up Team Angle? Could Brock Lesnar also have had a compelling run with Kurt Angle's band of highly-rated grapplers? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

