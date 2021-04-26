Kurt Angle reveals his one regret with Team Angle storyline in WWE

WWE legend Kurt Angle discussed his run alongside Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas as Team Angle in a recent interview. Angle also opened up about his thoughts on Haas, who's currently wrestling in SWE Fury.

Kurt Angle's run with The World's Greatest Tag Team - Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin - started in 2002. Benjamin and Haas split from Team Angle in 2003 after losing the WWE Tag Team Championships.

Kurt Angle recently spoke to The Hannibal TV on YouTube. During the interview, Angle briefly discussed the Team Angle storyline with Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas. Angle said he regretted the fact that their run as a faction ended much too soon. Angle explained:

"We created Team Angle, we had a lot of fun. I just don't think the team lasted as long as it should have. I think it lasted a good 8 months. We should have a good three year run but the company wanted to break us up and have us wrestle each other."

Kurt Angle on former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas

Kurt Angle was also asked about his thoughts on former Team Angle member Charlie Haas, who is currently signed to SWE Fury where he is a former SWE Heavyweight Champion.

Angle put over the former WWE Superstar as a great human being and someone he had a lot of respect for. Angle said:

"I'm happy for Charlie. I love the kid. He's a great athlete, a great person, one of the best individuals I've ever met. He had a lot of success in college, he's an All-American and then went on to pro wrestling, did the indies for a couple of years, worked his way up to WWE with his brother Russ. It's unfortunate what happened to Russ but Charlie continued on in his brother's name and did a great job."

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit The Hannibal TV.