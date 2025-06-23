4-time WWE champion officially confirms her full-time career is over

A veteran performer has made it clear that her full-time WWE career was over and that she was only interested in a part-time role in the future. In a recent chat, Michelle McCool stated that while she was happy contributing to the company, she didn't have the zeal to get back to working every week on TV.

McCool is considered a pioneer of the women's division, winning both the Women's Title and the Divas Championship twice each. The 45-year-old star was even rewarded for her accomplishments during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in 2025, where her husband, The Undertaker, inducted her into the coveted club.

Michelle McCool currently appears as a coach in the second season of WWE LFG, alongside her husband and other veterans. However, in a chat with Sports Illustrated, McCool made it clear that though she was enjoying working with the younger generation, she was skeptical about taking up a full-time role again.

"I don’t know about backstage on a weekly basis. But I really have enjoyed working with the kids down there. Going in, I kind of felt like an impostor. I’m like, with him and Booker and Bubba and Shawn’s running the place, and, like, I tell all them what they do in front of these guys, I would have been so nervous, so intimidated every single day," said Michelle McCool. [H/T - Fightful]

Check out her comments in the video below:

The Undertaker on Michelle McCool joining WWE LFG

Ever since Michelle McCool replaced Mickie James for WWE LFG, a few fans had been speculating that The Phenom had a role in getting his wife to join the show.

In a recent interview, The Undertaker cleared the air, saying McCool received the offer to appear in the first season as well, but turned it down due to her responsibilities as a mother:

"Yes, I got Mickie [James] fired so I could bring her [Michelle McCool] in. And since we’re already down the lane, because I would never address it any other place, but you get the scoop. It was like, when I was presented the opportunity to be a coach, she was presented the opportunity at the same time. We couldn’t do it together because of our kids. It was too much, and that’s why she had the few spots on season one."

The second season of LFG has already kicked off, with Booker T and Bully Ray joining The Undertaker and Michelle McCool as the other mentors.

