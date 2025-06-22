"Yes, I got Mickie James fired so I could bring her in" - The Undertaker and Michelle McCool react to recent accusations

A&E series WWE LFG, featuring top names like The Undertaker, was a huge success. The Stamford-based promotion is set to present the second season of the program, starting June 22. Interestingly, the show has undergone a major change as Michelle McCool has officially replaced Mickie James as a coach. McCool will be coaching alongside The Phenom, Bully Ray, and Booker T.

Michelle McCool replacing Mickie James sparked a debate among fans online. Many felt The Undertaker used his backstage influence to get his wife on board for the second season. In a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, The Phenom finally broke his silence on the accusations.

Initially, The Deadman jokingly said that he got Mickie James "fired." The Hall of Famer later revealed that when he was originally pitched the show, Michelle McCool was also offered the opportunity to work as a mentor. However, they refused to work together because of their kids.

"Yes, I got Mickie [James] fired so I could bring her [Michelle McCool] in. And since we’re already down the lane, because I would never address it any other place, but you get the scoop. It was like, when I was presented the opportunity to be a coach, she was presented the opportunity at the same time. We couldn’t do it together because of our kids. It was too much, and that’s why she had the few spots on season one [of WWE LFG]."

The Undertaker revealed that due to her packed schedule, McCool could only make some guest appearances in season one. However, the couple figured things out for the second season of WWE LFG.

"We were trying to figure out schedules and what it would be like. If she was [sic] to do season two, we get it worked out,” The Undertaker said. [H/T: Fightful]

The Undertaker breaks silence on WWE creative rumors

The rumors about The Undertaker potentially joining WWE’s creative team have been making the rounds on the internet lately. Andrew Ravens of WrestleStar recently asked the former World Heavyweight Champion about the truth behind the story.

The Hall of Famer revealed that while he was interested in expanding his role, it was just a matter of figuring out his schedule. He also discussed what his potential role as a full-time member of WWE creative could look like.

“Rumors are rumors, whirling around (…) Yeah, I’ve always kind of had an interest. It’s just a matter of making it work—with my schedule and the other things that I have going on. Because the ask for something like that is really big. I would have to be 100% committed to be part of that, right? I mean, you have to be involved in all of these creative meetings and all of this other stuff." [H/T: Ringside News]

It will be interesting to see McCool and The Undertaker competing against each other as mentors in the second season of WWE LFG.

