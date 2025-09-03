  • home icon
  4-time WWE champion publicly asks current star about Chris Benoit backstage incident

4-time WWE champion publicly asks current star about Chris Benoit backstage incident

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 03, 2025 08:09 GMT
WWE is one of the biggest wrestling promotions [Image credits: stars' Instagram handles]
WWE is one of the biggest wrestling promotions [Image credits: stars' Instagram handles]

A popular 4-time WWE champion recently took to social media to reference a backstage incident involving late wrestler Chris Benoit and current SmackDown star The Miz. The champion in question is Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder).

Matt Cardona competed in World Wrestling Entertainment from 2005 to 2020. During this time, the star won the United States Championship once, the Intercontinental Championship once, and the RAW Tag Team Championship twice. Since getting released from the Stamford-based promotion in April 2020, Cardona has been making a massive name for himself on the independent circuit.

The former Zack Ryder's friend and current SmackDown star, The Miz, recently took to Instagram to share that he had completed 19 years as an in-ring performer on WWE's main roster.

"19 years ago today I made my WWE main roster in-RING debut. Still waiting for my “rookie of the year” trophy," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

This post caught the attention of the self-proclaimed Indy God, and he left a comment on it. Cardona publicly referenced late wrestler Chris Benoit's backstage incident with The Miz, where Benoit banned The A-Lister from the men's locker room after he ate chicken over referee Scott Armstrong's bag.

"I can’t believe you ate chicken over his bag," Cardona commented.

Check out a screenshot of his comment below:

Screenshot of Matt Cardona's comment [Image credit: The Miz's Instagram]
Screenshot of Matt Cardona's comment [Image credit: The Miz's Instagram]

WWE star The Miz talked about the Chris Benoit incident

During a 2021 interview on WWE 24, The Miz talked about the Chris Benoit incident. The A-Lister revealed that he believed Benoit was joking when he got called out for eating chicken over Scott Armstrong's bag, but was later told that he was not allowed in the men's locker room.

"One day, I was eating a piece of chicken in the locker room. Someone comes in and goes, ‘Dude, you’re eating over my bag.’ And his bag was right there. I was like, ‘Oh, no, no, no.’ Another person walked in, ‘Oh, you got stuff on his bag? How could you do that? Unbelievable.’ And I thought they were joking.... And he goes, ‘You are not allowed to dress in our locker room. I think you should just stay out of the locker room.'"

The Miz has formed an alliance with Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown. The duo is known as Melo Don't Miz. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the two stars' future as a tag team.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
