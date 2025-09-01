Congratulations to WWE Superstar The Miz!

The Miz hasn't been featured as regularly as other WWE stars on SmackDown over the past few years. However, he has longevity on his side.Congratulations go out to The Miz on September 1st, as it is the 19th anniversary of his WWE SmackDown debut. Miz was a well-known name outside the ring in 2006, but many doubters believed that he didn't belong in a wrestling ring.Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_LINK19 years ago today, The Miz made his first appearance on the main roster. The most must-see superstar has since accomplished everything, from becoming a 2-time Grand Slam Champion to main-eventing WrestleMania.Often underappreciated, The Miz has been a cornerstone of WWE over the past two decades!@mikethemizWhile The Miz wasn't on the same level as some of the names in the company at the time, his promo skills and determination allowed him to move forward and become a two-time Grand Slam Champion and a sure-fire WWE Hall of Famer.Miz has almost completed two decades in WWE, and in that time, he has remained a loyal employee and met his future wife, Maryse, with whom he has two daughters.The Miz has excelled both inside and outside of the ringThe A-Lister has recently been away from WWE, working as the host of American Gladiators, which has been rebooted for Amazon Prime. Over the years, he has proved that he has what it takes to step into an acting career when he finally hangs up his boots.The multi-time champion has appeared in numerous WWE-produced movies and even as part of Miz and Mrs, which was a successful reality TV show that came off the back of the success of Total Divas.Miz is currently part of a storyline with Carmelo Hayes on WWE SmackDown, but it's clear that a split of their partnership is being teased, and after their recent loss last week, it's likely that the duo could be set to go their separate ways.The former WWE Champion has been able to step in and help Hayes following his move to the main roster, but it could finally be time for Him to work alone.