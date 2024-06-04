4-time WWE champion is "pulling it off" in the absence of Rhea Ripley & Becky Lynch, says Dave Meltzer

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recently shared his two cents on who he believes has taken the spotlight in WWE in Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch's absence. This opinion came after the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Liv Morgan (two-time Women's Tag Team Champion, one-timeSmackDown Women's Champion, and current Women's World Champion) dethroned Lynch at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE. As of now, Big Time Becks' WWE contract has expired and she has become a free agent in almost eleven years.

Mami had to relinquish her Women's World Championship after WrestleMania 40 because of Morgan's backstage attack. The Judgment Day member is out of in-ring action due to a shoulder injury.

On the June 3rd, 2024 edition of RAW, the former Riott Squad member addressed kissing Dominik Mysterio on last week's show. After Dom Dom came face-to-face with Morgan, she made sure to entice the male star. However before things could go south, Finn Balor told the current women's champion to back off.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared that he was impressed by the 29-year-old star's performance on RAW. The journalist noted that with The Man and Mami being off television, WWE is focused on the romantic angle between Mysterio and Liv Morgan:

"She was really a star on this show. I wanna say, I’ve never seen Liv Morgan come across more like a star than she did tonight. I think with Rhea Ripley gone and Becky Lynch gone you know they really focused on her and they’re giving her this story with Dominik which is… a challenging story and she’s really pulling it off," he said. (H/T: Wrestle Talk)

Dominik Mysterio responds to Damian Priest's question about Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

On this week's Monday Night RAW, Damian Priest confronted the former NXT North American Champion in a backstage segment. The WWE Universe has been wondering what's going on between Rhea Ripley and Dom Dom amid the Liv Morgan controversy.

The Archer of Infamy directly questioned his fellow Judgment Day stablemate. Dominik Mysterio mentioned that he was giving Mami "some space" and everything was fine between the two.

It remains to be seen if The Eradicator and Morgan will indulge in a "Dominik Mysterio" custody match following the in-ring return of Ripley.