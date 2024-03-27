4-time WWE champion reacts to Ridge Holland's major announcement

Many WWE Superstars were shocked upon finding out about Ridge Holland's career-altering announcement on NXT. Today, Nikki Cross reacted to the news and sent a message to the former SmackDown star.

Ridge Holland had a difficult time on WWE's developmental brand after he left The Brawling Brutes and returned to NXT. The 35-year-old star accidentally injured NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov (in kayfabe) during his first match for the brand following his return.

The star has been carrying the guilt and recently announced the end of his in-ring career. During last night's episode of NXT, Holland announced that he's stepping away from in-ring competition indefinitely.

Today, Nikki Cross reacted to Ridge's announcement from WWE's third brand. The former WWE RAW Women's Champion sent a message to the star during her absence from weekly television.

"Aw man, will miss you! ❤️ A good lad! 🍺 🍻"

Expand Tweet

In reality, Holland has not left the company or retired. This is a part of his ongoing storyline for the developmental brand.

Nikki Cross teases about bringing back her popular WWE character

A few years ago, Nikki Cross was stuck in limbo on WWE's main roster. She received a new character under the previous regime, which became successful and pushed her up on the card.

Nikki A.S.H. (Almost a Super Hero) won the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase and ended up cashing it in on Charlotte Flair to become the RAW Women's Champion. Later, the management turned her heel, and it went nowhere.

However, the new regime decided to bring her NXT gimmick back for a proper run on the main roster. She eventually reverted back to being Nikki Cross on Monday Night RAW under Triple H's regime.

Last month, Cross shared an image of a sign that said 'Bring back Nikki A.S.H.' The former three-time Women's Tag Team Champion shared the picture on her social media and teased the return of her previous gimmick. However, nothing related to the matter has come to fruition on weekly television yet.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Do you want Ridge Holland to win a title after Stand & Deliver 2024? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion