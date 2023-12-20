 "Why always me?" - WWE star's heartbreaking message as match called off due to injury

A WWE Superstar was seen yelling "Why always me?" while his opponent was being tended to by medical personnel.

Ridge Holland took on Ilja Dragunov in a singles match on tonight's edition of NXT. A Vertical Suplex DDT from Holland ended up injuring Dragunov and he was heard screaming in pain as several officials checked on him. The match was called off due to the incident.

In a short clip that's currently making the rounds on the web, Holland can be seen watching in horror as Ilja Dragunov is being stretchered out of the ring. He then yelled the following at the referee: "WHY ALWAYS ME?"

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT was taped last week. Ilja Dragunov's injury left many fans angry. For those unaware, Big E suffered a broken neck after Ridge Holland dropped him with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex during a match last year.

Holland received tons of hate messages on Twitter after news broke that Dragunov suffered an injury. Corey Brennan of Fightful later reported that Ilja Dragunov's injury wasn't real and was part of a storyline.

