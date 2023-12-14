Top WWE star's injury that left fans concerned is "good acting," not real - Reports

A top WWE Superstar suffered what seemed like a serious injury at this week's NXT taping. As per an update, the injury was not real and was part of a storyline.

A picture from tonight's WWE NXT tapings surfaced on wrestling Twitter in which Ilja Dragunov could be seen being checked by the medical personnel in the arena. The superstar was then stretchered out of the ring, and was seen wearing a neck brace, leaving fans concerned for him.

Shortly after, Corey Brennan of Fightful reported that the injury was storyline-based, and not real. Sean Ross Sapp shared the report on Twitter as well. Brennan was told that the injury was simply "good acting" on Dragunov's part.

Ilja Dragunov is one of the most talented stars in all of World Wrestling Entertainment. He made his way to the promotion in 2019, and has done incredibly well for himself over the past four years.

Dragunov is a former NXT UK Champion as well as an NXT Champion. His ardent fans have been patiently waiting for him to make the jump to the main roster. Fans of Dragunov can breathe a sigh of relief now that it's reported that the injury isn't real.

Have you been impressed with Dragunov's work over the past four years?