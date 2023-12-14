PHOTO: Top champion suffers a major injury during WWE taping, stretchered out

During this week's taping of WWE NXT, top WWE Superstar and the reigning NXT Champion, Ilja Dragunov, suffered a major injury.

In September, he won the NXT Championship when he defeated Carmelo Hayes at the No Mercy Premium Live Event. The win marked the beginning of Dragunov's first reign as NXT Champion.

However, Dragunov's title reign could be cut short, as he suffered an injury that forced WWE officials and the medical team to take the 30-year-old out on a stretcher.

Check out the photo of Dragunov being taken out on a stretcher after his injury:

Dragunov has enjoyed an incredible 2023, defeating Dijak, Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, and other prominent superstars on television. By winning the NXT Championship, he became the second wrestler after Breakker to hold the NXT and NXT UK Championship.

In his first title defense, The Mad Dragon had defended the NXT Championship against former North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

Shortly afterward, he defeated Hayes in a rematch before being attacked by Baron Corbin. Dragunov defeated Corbin to retain his title at the recently concluded NXT Deadline Premium Live Event.

At this moment, we wish Dragunov a speedy recovery.

