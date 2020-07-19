3 WWE Superstars who injured themselves and 3 who injured other wrestlers

For years on end, mainstream media has belittled pro-wrestling, especially WWE, as being a "fake sport". Wrestling fans have had countless arguments with detractors of the sport, with many pointing towards matches like the Hell In A Cell encounter between Mankind and The Undertaker at King of the Ring 1998.

All things considered, pro-wrestling is far from a fake sport and even though the fights and promos are scripted, it doesn't mean that the wrestlers who perform in the ring don't get hurt while entertaining the fans. WWE's decades-long history has seen a long string of injuries that have happened while Superstars were performing in the ring, or during a segment. In the following list, we will take a look at 3 WWE Superstars who injured themselves. We will also focus on 3 WWE Superstars who injured other wrestlers in the ring.

#6 John Cena (injured himself)

John Cena

By the time 2007 came around, John Cena had already become a megastar in WWE and had registered wins over some of the biggest names in all of WWE. As the year was nearing its end, John Cena took on Mr. Kennedy on an episode of RAW. During the closing moments of the match, Cena executed a hip toss on Kennedy, and tore his pectoral muscle while doing so. He quickly applied an STFU on a fallen Kennedy and made him tap out to pick up the win.

At that time, it was speculated that Cena would be out of action for around 6 to 12 months. Soon after, Mr. McMahon came out on ECW TV and stripped him off the WWE title. At the 2008 Royal Rumble PPV, Cena made his return to the ring, in a what was a major surprise. He went on to win the annual free-for-all and punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 24.