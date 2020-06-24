Edge shares graphic photos of his torn triceps

Edge posted the pictures in response to fans who had asked him if his injury is real.

The WWE Hall of Famer will be out of action for around four to eight months.

Edge

At WWE Backlash 2020, WWE Hall of Famer Edge took on his arch-nemesis Randy Orton in "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever". While filming the bout, Edge reportedly tore his triceps, which was later confirmed by WWE. It's being reported that Edge would be out of action for four to eight months.

Now, the former World Champion has posted pictures on his official Instagram handle of his torn triceps. Edge wrote in the caption that some people had asked him if the injury was part of the angle he is currently involved in, and made it clear that it is a legitimate injury. The pictures are extremely graphic and viewers are advised to proceed with caution.

Edge and Randy Orton feuded a short while after the former's WWE return

Edge made his miraculous return to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble PPV, and had a strong showing in the men's Royal Rumble match. He had announced his retirement from pro-wrestling way back in 2011, and fans had lost hope of seeing The Ultimate Opportunist once again in the ring.

After the PPV, Edge began a rivalry with his former friend Randy Orton, with whom he had once formed Rated RKO on WWE RAW. Things got personal quickly after Orton attacked Edge's wife and WWE Hall of Famer, Beth Phoenix. At WrestleMania, Edge defeated Orton in a Last Man Standing match, but the feud was far from over.

WWE promoted their Backlash clash as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever", and it delivered big time. The 45-minute match had all the ingredients of an excellent match, and fans weren't disappointed in Edge and Orton's efforts in the ring.

Here's hoping that Edge fully recovers and makes a return somewhere down the line. Fans are still holding hope for a few of dream matches involving Edge and the current crop of WWE Superstars.