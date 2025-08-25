4-time WWE champion retires popular gimmick; will never bring it back

A former WWE star has confirmed that he has officially retired a major gimmick that he was associated with until a few years back. In a recent interview, Matt Cardona stated that he was done with his "Deathmatch King" persona.

Cardona, who went by the name Zack Ryder in WWE, reinvented himself on the independent circuit after being released from the global juggernaut in 2020. One of the gimmicks that garnered him the most appreciation from fans was his "Deathmatch King" persona, which he used in GCW.

However, Matt Cardona retired the gimmick in 2021 after sealing a win over deathmatch legend Nick Gage. In a recent chat with TMZ, Cardona was quizzed about whether he had any intentions of bringing back the gimmick. The former Intercontinental Champion made it clear that he had retired as the 'Deathmatch King' and had no intentions to compete in such a gruesome match ever again.

"Listen, I’m the Deathmatch King. I beat Nick Gage, and I retired as Deathmatch King. I have no more death matches for me," said Cardona. (H/T - TJR Wrestling)

Chelsea Green wants Matt Cardona back in WWE

Earlier this year, in an interview, Green expressed her desire to see her husband back in the Stamford-based promotion after more than five years. She added that since they both have different schedules at the moment, being together on the road in WWE could give them ample scope to spend time with each other.

"Well, look, we've already done it [going on the road together] so we know it's not easy. But I'm willing to try it out again, you know, and especially with [me] at WWE, we don't see each other enough. So, it would be really great to be on the road together and actually see each other."

Several released stars have been brought back by the global juggernaut in recent years, and it remains to be seen if Matt Cardona ever joins the list.

