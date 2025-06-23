  • home icon
4-time WWE champion reveals big move was banned by an Athletic Commission

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jun 23, 2025 03:19 GMT
The move was banned (Credit: WWE.com)
A four-time WWE champion has now revealed that a huge move was banned. The Athletic Commission got involved.

Miyu Yamashita was set to appear at a GCW event where she was scheduled to team with Billie Starkz against Jordan Oliver and Alec Price at the June 22 show in Missouri. However, GCW revealed that Yamashita was not being allowed to appear at the event despite having all the necessary documents and a work visa. She was unable to perform due to not having a Social Security number. Matt Cardona reacted to this and revealed that this is not the first time the Missouri Athletic Commission has made a decision like this.

"Despite the fact that she has wrestled in Missouri multiple times, has all relevant & required documents and has a valid work visa, the Missouri Athletic Commision will not license Miyu Yamashita to wrestle today because she does not have a social security number. #GCWPicture."

WWE veteran and former Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona shared that the Missouri Athletic Commission had also banned him from hitting anyone with his Internet Championship. The former WWE star said that he was glad to have hit Jimmy Lloyd with it before the move was banned.

"The Missouri Athletic Commission also said I can longer hit anyone with my Internet Championship. At least I got to hit @TheJimmyLLoyd before it was banned!"

It is unclear why the Missouri Athletic Commission has chosen to take these steps.

Edited by Neda Ali
