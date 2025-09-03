4-time WWE champion "ripped off and no-showed" a recent event - Reports

A multi-time WWE champion has been making headlines after he didn't show up at an event and caused controversy by reportedly not returning the deposit for the show. The star in question is Matt Riddle.In September 2023, Matt Riddle was released from the Stamford-based promotion. Since then, he has been working on the independent circuit. While the former United States Champion has won titles around the globe, his actions and comments about fellow stars have often landed him in controversy.According to Cultaholic on X, the former United States and three-time Tag Team Champion &quot;no-showed&quot; and &quot;ripped off&quot; a charity pro wrestling show on August 31. The source further stated that Riddle never travelled to the event and did not return the deposit paid by the promoter for him to perform after he didn't show up at the event.&quot;Matt Riddle no-showed and 'ripped off' a charity pro wrestling show on Sunday, August 31. Riddle was booked to face Simon Miller at Global Wrestling Kingdom's A New Kingdom Rises event in Barnsley, England. Riddle, however, never travelled to the UK for the show and has yet to return the deposit paid to him by the promotion. The show was raising money for charities in support of survivors of domestic abuse, and homeless veterans,&quot; Cultaholic reported.Riddle was set to compete against Simon Miller at Global Wrestling Kingdom's A New Kingdom Rises event, but didn't show up and has reportedly yet to return the deposit.Ex-WWE star thinks Matt Riddle is trying to generate heat with CM PunkFollowing his release in 2023, Matt Riddle has taken shots at CM Punk in several interviews. He has questioned how WWE allowed The Second City Saint to return in any capacity. In an interview with TMZ Sports, the 39-year-old star said a lot about Punk and his return to the promotion.On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 said that Matt Riddle is harming his standing in the business by constantly taking shots at wrestlers and trying to start a beef with The Straight Edge Superstar.&quot;I think he is aware of what he is doing and whether that, you know, doesn't bode well for his future in certain companies, I think he is aware. So, he is not doing anything he doesn't know what he is doing,&quot; EC3 said.EC3 believes these shots and potential attempts to stay relevant are affecting the ex-WWE star's future in the industry.The Matt Riddle situation is ongoing, and Sportskeeda Wrestling will keep you updated.