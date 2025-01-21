4-time WWE Champion sends devastating health update; has atrophy in both arms and in constant pain

A 4-time WWE Champion has talked about his health issues and revealed that he has atrophy in both arms and is in constant pain. The star made the revelation in a recent interview.

Kurt Angle was in an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet.

Angle spoke about how he found out that his neck was not in the best shape after an MRI. His neck had naturally fused, so there was no way to do the operation he was looking for to fix things. As a result, he was going to have to deal with the pain he was facing and move on with his life:

"When they did an MRI of my neck they found my neck naturally fused together. So I don't have discs between my neck. All I have is vertebrae. It's all bone. So it fused together and now my neck is where it is. There's nothing I can do about it. So I have to deal with the pain and move on with life." (17:46 - 18:05)

Angle added that his fingers were numb and that he had issues with his hands where his motor skills were not the best. He added that he had atrophy in both his arms as well, leading to further issues:

"My fingers are numb, I have motorskills problems with my hands. Lot of issues. I have atrophy in both arms. I lost three inches in both arms." (18:09 - 18:22)

Kurt Angle retired from WWE back in 2019

Kurt Angle's retirement from wrestling and WWE came back in 2019 at WrestleMania 35.

The star faced Baron Corbin in his final match, where Corbin was able to defeat him. While the star has since spoken about wanting to face John Cena, that match never ended up happening, with his last match remaining one where he put Corbin over.

Before retiring, he worked as the WWE RAW General Manager for a long time, adding to his considerable legacy.

