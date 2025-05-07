4-time WWE champion shockingly returns after nearly 1000 days

A former WWE champion made his return during tonight's edition of NXT. It's been nearly 1000 days since he last stepped inside a WWE ring.
Elijah first made a name for himself in WWE under the ring name Elias. He quickly gained a lot of traction with the fans due to his gimmick. Despite this, he was barely involved in any key storylines and was mostly seen as a punching bag for other more popular stars on TV.
He did manage to win the 24/7 Championship four times. He also won the WWE Year-End Award for Breakout Superstar of the Year in 2018 in addition to a Slammy Award in 2020 for his musical performances.
After a poor run in the company, he was finally released from the company in 2023. His last match for the promotion took place on the May 15, 2023, episode of RAW when he competed in a number one contendership battle royal for the Intercontinental Championship.
Since his release, Elijah has gone on to work in the independent circuit. He even joined TNA Wrestling earlier this year, where he has been a regular feature on TV. Due to TNA's working partnership with the sports entertainment juggernaut, some of its talent were allowed to compete in a battle royal tonight on NXT. One of the TNA wrestlers involved in the match was Elijah. Fans were excited to see him make his return once again.
It will be interesting to see if Elijah will be able to win tonight's battle royal.