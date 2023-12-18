4-time WWE champion shuts down a fan following online altercation

WWE Superstar Asuka was recently involved in an online interaction on Twitter in which she clapped back at a fan.

During the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, beloved tag team The Kabuki Warriors were in action for the first time in over three years. Asuka and Kairi Sane reunited for an electrifying two-on-two bout, marking their first tag-team match together since Sane's return to WWE.

A fan recently voiced criticism for The Kabuki Warriors on Twitter, suggesting that women don't participate in traditional Kabuki plays. Asuka promptly responded, asserting that her understanding of Japanese culture surpassed that of the Twitter user.

"It’s funny because Not that Kabuki. 傾くWe know more about Japanese culture than you do," Asuka wrote.

The Kabuki Warriors emerged victorious in their first match back after Sane dropped the Insane Elbow to secure an impressive win.

Former WWE star was originally supposed to dethrone Asuka

Former WWE Superstar Lacey Evans recently spoke about the controversial storyline involving Ric Flair in 2021.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Evans disclosed that the initial plan was for her to triumph over Asuka, claiming the RAW Women's Championship. However, these plans were scrapped after her pregnancy was confirmed.

"It was typical heel and to go after the title and get it. I was supposed to get it but fortunately, Sunny Loretta [Estrella's Daughter] decided that she was coming," Evans said.

Asuka, presently aligned with the formidable faction Damage CTRL, is slated to team up with stablemates Kairi Sane, IYO SKY, and Bayley. Together, they'll face off against the team comprising Bianca Belair, Mia Yim, Zelina Vega, and Shotzi in an eight-woman 'Holiday Havoc' tag team match on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

