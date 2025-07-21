4-time WWE champion suffers injury and will officially miss 6 to 8 months

A four-time WWE champion has suffered an injury after a recent match. He will be absent for six to eight months at this time.During tonight's episode of TNA Slammiversary, there was an update on a star's injury by the company. Ex-WWE star Elijah, who won multiple titles with the company, wrestled in WWE NXT recently. There, he suffered an arm injury and was ruled out of action. He had been a part of a trios match while teaming with Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura against AJ Francis, Trick Williams, and Wes Lee. He finished the match, but his arm was injured during a walk on the ropes while trying to execute the Old School move.Now, there is an update and a timetable for when he may return to action once again. The report said that the star had torn his left triceps and had to undergo surgery for the injury. They said that he was expected to be out for as long as six to eight months before he could return to the ring once again.The star was becoming a regular on NXT, again thanks to the TNA deal, but now, there's no certainty of what's next when he is finally able to return to the ring.