4-time WWE champion suffers serious accident; says won't be able to make it to upcoming shows

In one of the most disheartening news of the day, a former WWE Superstar has revealed that he recently suffered an accident. The talent also noted that he won't be able to make it to upcoming shows due to the incident.

Matt Riddle was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly half a decade. The Original Bro won the United States Championship once, the NXT Tag Team Championship, and the RAW Tag Team Championship on a couple of occasions during his time with the company. He was released from his contract during last year's budget cuts.

Riddle has been working on the Independent circuit since leaving WWE. He recently took to Instagram today to reveal that his cab was involved in an accident while he was on his way to the airport. This resulted in him suffering from a concussion, bumps, and bruises. He added that he won't be able to make it to his upcoming shows.

"Just wanted to share with everyone that I won’t be making tonight’s show or tomorrow’s show, unfortunately on my way to the airport my Uber got into an accident and I had to go to the hospital and get checked out. I have a concussion, bumps and bruises but I’ll be fine #seatbelt," wrote Riddle.

Matt Riddle commented on a possible WWE return

Matt Riddle recently shared his thoughts on possibly returning to the global juggernaut, stating that while he is currently focusing on his family, however, one can never be sure in the pro wrestling business.

He said he was otherwise busy with a lot of work with promotions like NJPW and MLW. Riddle also mentioned that he had been in talks with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, but his current priorities were his large family and himself.

"WWE return, you never know. AEW, you never know. Right now, I work a lot with New Japan and MLW. I've been in talks with TNA. I've been in talks with everybody, to be honest. Right now, I'm focusing on myself. I just had a child. I have a six-month year old son, plus three other kids. My twin girls are 14 and my other son is 11. I have quite the roster," he said.

The Original Bro was well appreciated by WWE fans as he put on excellent matches along with great character work. However, the star got involved in many controversies which ultimately led to his release.