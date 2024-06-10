Matt Riddle comments on possible WWE return or AEW/TNA debut

Matt Riddle had a rough time on the road in WWE with the benefit of hindsight, be it on-screen or behind the scenes. Nevertheless, for every low, there was a significant high. Especially in the last two years of his career in the Stamford-based promotion, where he teamed up with Randy Orton and also had his remarkable rivalry with Seth Rollins which blurred the lines between storyline and real-life beef.

The King of Bros was ultimately released by WWE in September 2023 after repeatedly getting involved in scandalous situations. A few months later, Orton made a comeback. His run as RK-Bro with The Viper is hailed even today as one of the best angles in recent memory. It appears Riddle is open to re-signing, but his first priority is spending time with his children.

Speaking to Jurrrattt at River City Con, Matt Riddle was asked about his future in the wrestling business. He currently works for New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Major League Wrestling, and self-admittedly has been in talks with TNA Wrestling:

"WWE return, you never know. AEW, you never know. Right now, I work a lot with New Japan and MLW. I've been in talks with TNA. I've been in talks with everybody, to be honest. Right now, I'm focusing on myself. I just had a child. I have a six-month year old son, plus three other kids. My twin girls are 14 and my other son is 11. I have quite the roster," he said.

The former WWE Superstar continued:

"I'm just focusing on that because the last decade or longer, I've been wrestling and training. I've been on the indies, and that's basically what I'm doing now, but I get paid a little more, I get to do [appearances], and I get a little more time with my family."

Prior to his sudden release, the former United States Champion was paired with Drew McIntyre. Fans speculated whether this was seriously considered for a prolonged period of time. Riddle even shared a hilarious poster on Instagram of the two as "McRiddle," a play on the breakfast sandwich "McGriddle" of McDonald's.

Randy Orton revealed upon WWE return last year that Matt Riddle saved his career

Between 2021 and 2022, RK-Bro was the hottest act on WWE television. While speaking to Logan Paul on the ImPaulsive podcast upon return in November 2023, Randy Orton opened up about his tag team partnership with Matt Riddle.

The Viper credited The King of Bros for helping him stay active despite working through injury:

"Last year, before I had to leave because of the back, I was in a tag team with former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle. And I've got to give him props, because that year we tagged together, I was not able to be in that ring unless I was in there with someone like him. Because he was able to take the brunt of the physicality, he'd tag me at the end, I'd come in and do my s***, if it wasn't for him I wouldn't have made it that far," he said.

The Legend Killer ultimately had to take time off for a year and a half following their Tag Team Titles Unification match against The Usos on the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown.

Would you like to see Matt Riddle back in WWE? Hit the Discuss button and share your thoughts!

