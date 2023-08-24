Matt Riddle reveals hilarious poster for his tag team with 38-year-old superstar on WWE RAW

Matt Riddle has revealed a hilarious poster for his new tag team on WWE RAW.

The Original Bro is currently in a tag team with Drew McIntyre, although his teammate doesn't seem too thrilled about it. The New Day defeated Riddle and McIntyre this past Monday on RAW after The Viking Raiders interfered. After the match, New Day had a conversation with the duo backstage.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods claimed that they saw something in the duo and claimed that they should stick together. New Day added that they will give Riddle and McIntyre a rematch after they battle The Viking Raiders next week on RAW.

Matt Riddle took to his Instagram story today to reveal a hilarious poster for his tag team with Drew McIntyre. Kingston suggested the team name "McRiddle" on RAW, a play on the famous McGriddle breakfast sandwich from McDonald's. Riddle shared a McDonand's themed poster for the duo, and you can check it out below:

WWE RAW star Gunther praises Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle has had some struggles during his time in WWE, but Intercontinental Champion Gunther believes that the 37-year-old presents a unique challenge in the ring.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gunther broke character to praise the former MMA star. The Ring General noted that the former United States Champion is very physical in the ring, and his UFC background makes him a different threat than most of the superstars on the roster:

"Of course it does, and always has been. I wrestled Riddle on the indies a bunch of times before we had a match in WWE, and it was always more physical, more scrappy. He's a very skilled grappler and he's a fantastic striker, so it's always a different challenge to be in the ring with him." [14:50 – 15:15]

Matt Riddle was previously in a very popular tag team with WWE legend Randy Orton called RK-Bro. However, Orton has been out of action with a back issue since May 2022, and Riddle has been looking for a new partner. It will be interesting to see if McIntyre stays in the tag team or decides to leave Riddle behind in the weeks ahead on WWE RAW.

Do you enjoy the pairing of Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre? Do you think McIntyre will eventually betray Riddle to become a singles star once again? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

