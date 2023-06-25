WWE Legend provides a hopeful update on Randy Orton's return

The WWE Universe has been sorely missing Randy Orton ever since he was written off of TV a year ago. Things were seeming bleak in the middle for The Apex Predator's recovery following a serious injury, but Kurt Angle has now provided a positive update.

The Viper has been one of the most captivating stars in the history of WWE and has managed to accomplish several accolades in the company. His previous run before injury saw him loosen up his act and have fun, along with his tag team partner, Matt Riddle.

However, it came crashing down after a decade of in-ring wear and tear accumulated into an unfortunate back injury that had him undergo surgery. The back injury could have put a damper on Orton's career as his father, Cowboy Bob Orton stated in an interview that doctors have told The Viper not to go back to the ring.

However, Kurt Angle revealed on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, that Orton has recovered from his back surgery and is fit to return to WWE once again.

“Doing good man. He recovered from his back surgery. He’s, I think he’s gonna come back pretty damn soon. He’s doing much better, yes.” [H/T InsideTheRopes]

WWE reportedly has drafted plans for Randy Orton's return

Randy Orton has been on the shelf for a long time now and fans are desperately looking forward to a potential return. Now, after a year of being MIA and and undergoing back fusion surgery, The Viper might be returning sooner than expected.

The 14-time WWE Champion has been keeping quiet and enjoying his time outside of the ring judging by the photos posted of him on social media by his family. Many were speculating following the back injury, that Orton might be calling it quit and hanging up his boots soon due to the damage his body has accumulated over the years.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case. A report from Xero News stated that WWE has drafted plans for Randy Orton's return. It was reported that Orton is nowhere near finished with his time in the ring and some are pushing for him to even return at Money in the Bank 2023. But his return could be held off until SummerSlam for a huge surprise.

