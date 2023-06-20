Major update on WWE's return plans for Randy Orton - Reports

It's been quite a while since Randy Orton was last seen on WWE TV, and fans have been clamoring for The Viper's return for a long time. Now after being on the shelf for recovery, it seems the time is nearing for the Apex Predator to make his return.

Orton has sorely missed action after accumulating a serious back injury from years of wrestling. Orton's injury was reported to be quite severe, with his father, Bob Orton Jr., stating that doctors reportedly told him to stay away from the ring after a successful surgery.

The 14-time WWE Champion has kept a low profile in his year-long absence, and everyone has been speculating if he'll ever return to the ring again. But those doubts about his wrestling future are getting cleared up following a report of him being nowhere near finished in the ring.

Xero News has reported that Randy Orton could be coming back anytime now, with some in WWE wanting his return to be as early as in Money in the Bank 2023. However, this plan is likely to be held off until SummerSlam to give the crowd a huger surprise.

Xero News @NewsXero Orton wants more time in ring he is no where near finished, told by a source he could be back anytime now.



Former WWE star comments on Randy Orton returning to the ring following injury

Randy Orton has managed to have one of the most illustrated careers in the history of WWE and pro wrestling. However, fans and wrestling stars alike are still not finished with having seen the last of the Legend Killer and want him back in the ring for one proper run at least.

The Apex Predator had been having fun teaming up with Matt Riddle as RK-Bro. He last wrestled back in May 2022 and was written off of TV courtesy of an attack from The Usos following a back injury that turned out to be more serious than originally thought.

Randy Orton would go on to miss over a year of action and has been recuperating from the injury ever since. WWE veteran Ken Anderson spoke in an interview on Sportkeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted and said that he's hopeful to see the Viper return, noting that he's one of the best wrestlers in the world.

"Man, I hope so. He's there in the top five as well in active wrestlers. I know he's inactive currently, but I would hope so [he returns]," said Ken Anderson. [24:28 - 24:40]

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan Randy Orton getting into his "heel" mindset is EXCELLENT.



I hope he eventually returns. He is missed. Randy Orton getting into his "heel" mindset is EXCELLENT. I hope he eventually returns. He is missed. https://t.co/XE0DEcaVTw

Who do you want to see Randy Orton face off against upon his return? Sound off in the comments section below.

