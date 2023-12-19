4-time WWE champion cannot take down Gunther at WrestleMania, says Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

While a 37-year-old WWE superstar is very talented inside the ring, he is still not enough to take down Gunther and win the Intercontinental Title, or so an NWA Hall of Famer thinks.

The superstar in question is Chad Gable. While he is not at the top of the totem pole yet, Gable has shown exceptional skill in the squared circle, which has earned him a sizeable fanbase. Despite winning the tag team titles four times during his WWE career, he has yet to make waves in the singles scene.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter was asked to comment on the possibility of Chad Gable dethroning Gunther at WrestleMania. The NWA Hall of Famer did not quite agree with the idea.

"I can't see that. I can't see that. I can see an excellent match again. But I cannot see that (the Intercontinental Title) changing, no." [2:00 onwards]

Another WWE veteran thinks Chad Gable could become the WWE World Champion one day

While Chad Gable has yet to break out as a singles superstar, Braun Strowman believes he could bag the top prize in the future.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Strowman heaped praise on the 37-year-old superstar. He stated:

"Honestly, someone that I see world championship caliber in is Chad Gable. If we're gonna say underrated and stuff like that, if I have to nail it down, it would be Chad Gable. He has all the tools. He can talk, he's got the look, he can go like nobody else. When it really boils down to it, he is an unbelievable human being, so I would love to see him get a shot at the big gold because he deserves it." [4:36 – 5:06]

It remains to be seen whether Chad Gable will reach the top of the ladder someday.

