4-time WWE Women's Champion promotes upcoming first-time-ever match

WWE wrapped up Fastlane in Indiana and the roster will head to Saudi Arabia for the annual Crown Jewel Premium Live Event at the beginning of November. Recently, former RAW Women's Champion Nikki Cross promoted her upcoming first-time-ever match against NXT's Kiana James.

Earlier this year, several superstars from the developmental brand started to appear on Main Event where they competed against the stars from the main roster. Moreover, there are a few superstars who have made the show their new home as they are often seen competing on Main Event.

Over the past few months, Nikki Cross has become a staple on Main Event where she often wrestles with the new generation. Today, Cross went on Twitter to promote her upcoming first-time-ever match against former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Kiana James.

"First time ever match between cheeky Nikki and @kianajames_wwe #WWEMainEvent @WWE #WWENXT Crazy."

James is currently feuding with Roxanne Perez on the developmental brand after she cost her the number one contenders match against Lyra Valkyria and Indi Hartwell.

Nikki Cross is a multi-time champion in WWE

In 2019, Nikki Cross left the then-Black and Gold brand and moved to the main roster under Vince McMahon's creative leadership. She formed an alliance with Alexa Bliss and went on to win the Women's Tag Team Championships on two separate occasions.

After working in the tag team division during the Pandemic Era, she eventually received a new superhero gimmick on Monday Night RAW in the form of Nikki A.S.H. The management pushed Nikki as she won the Money in the Bank contract and cashed it in on Charlotte Flair to become the RAW Women's Champion.

Unfortunately, she lost the title in less than a month and went on to team with Rhea Ripley. The duo captured the Women's Tag Team Championships on the red brand. Later, she turned on Ripley and eventually ditched the character after a failed run alongside Duodrop.

Last year, she returned as Nikki Cross on Monday Night RAW and became the last 24/7 Champion before retiring the title from the main roster. She was last seen on RAW against Shayna Baszler in a losing effort. It will be interesting to see what the company does with Cross in the near future.

