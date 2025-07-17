4-time WWE World Champion will be forced to leave the company!

WWE and other wrestling companies often run angles where a wrestler is forced to leave the brand or the promotion in a high-stakes matchup. Recently, Alberto El Patron was not only kicked out of a faction but will put his place in AAA on the line.

Over a decade ago, Alberto El Patron was known as Alberto Del Rio in the Stamford-based promotion, where he was a four-time world champion. However, he made AAA his new home when he was released from the promotion and recently lost the AAA Mega Championship to El Hijo del Vikingo ahead of Worlds Collide 2025.

Unfortunately, it has only worsened for the 48-year-old star, as he was recently kicked out of El Ojo. During a recent show, the group turned on the two-time World Heavyweight and two-time WWE Champion and kicked him out of the faction. Moreover, Dorian had a message for the former leader after a tribute was paid to Patron and his father.

Dorian stated that if Patron loses his upcoming one-on-one match against El Mesías at the end of the month, he will be forced to leave the company for good. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the 48-year-old star.

Will Alberto Del Rio return to WWE?

In 2015, Alberto Del Rio made his return to the Stamford-based promotion under Vince McMahon's creative regime. While the star wasn't in the world title scene, he captured the United States Championship twice before his run with the company ended in 2016.

A few years down the line, Patron became a notable name on the independent circuit and has spent his time as a performer in AAA. Recently, WWE bought AAA and announced the acquisition at WrestleMania 41. The companies hosted a collaborative event in June 2025, titled Worlds Collide.

According to Cory Hays of BodySlam.net, the Stamford-based promotion has no intention of using Alberto El Patron as a talent. With the purchase of AAA, the company has access to stars like Patron, but management reportedly doesn't want to use him in any capacity.

"@BodyslamNet have learned through sources that WWE are adamant on not wanting to use Alberto El Patrón fka Alberto Del Rio whatsoever," Hays on X.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Patron.

