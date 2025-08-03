4 WWE legends shown at ringside at SummerSlam 2025 ahead of huge title match

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 03, 2025 23:08 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
WWE had four crucial legends appear at the ringside at SummerSlam 2025 in commemoration of a match that happened a whopping two decades ago, and it was a pleasant surprise.

At SummerSlam 2025, the second match of Night Two saw the SmackDown Tag Team division go at it in a war, i.e, the TLC match. As you may (or may not) know, the bout was pioneered by three teams: Edge & Christian, The Dudley Boyz, and The Hardy Boyz.

Naturally, Edge and Christian being prominent AEW stars meant that they weren't going to be there at the ringside. However, D-Von Dudley, Bubba Ray Dudley, Matt Hardy, and Jeff Hardy were all at the ringside to commemorate the first-ever TLC match 20 years ago at SummerSlam 2025.

It was a great surprise to see them. Matt & Jeff Hardy have found a new lease on life in their careers as they are the TNA World Tag Team Champions. TNA Wrestling has a good relationship with WWE now.

The first-ever TLC match happened at SummerSlam 2000 between the three legendary teams, although there were precursors to the official TLC stipulation.

For example, at WrestleMania 2000, there was a triangle ladder match, and the following year at WrestleMania 17, they had the iconic TLC match that everybody remembers.

