A former WWE Superstar is not happy with the company's recent actions and has stated that the situation is 'disappointing.'

Nikki and Brie Bella, now known as The Garcia Twins, are no longer associated with World Wrestling Entertainment. They revealed earlier this year that their contracts had expired, and they mutually agreed not to renew their deals.

WWE recently promoted USA Network's Barmageddon game show, with the commentator Michael Cole reading the promo for the same. Interestingly, Nikki Bella's name was not mentioned even though she was the host of the show. She talked to NBC Chicago about the snub and made it clear that she was disappointed by the Stamford-based company's actions. She added that she worked with the promotion for 16 years, and they have always been family to her.

"It's sad. There's obviously a lot of things I could say about that. I think more than anything it's disappointing. I worked there for 16 years and I helped paved the way for them. Not only that, they've always been family to me. Walking away, for me, it wasn't malicious. I'm at a point in my life and I wanted to do things without hearing the word 'no' and it was just strictly business," Nikki Bella said. [H/T Wrestling News]

Bella then stated that the promotion wants to ban them for being outspoken and that she does not see it happening to male wrestlers.

"Maybe there were some personal things that happened over the years that also pushed me toward that but I think more than anything it's disappointing because I don't see it happening with the men. For some reason with the women who are outspoken and we've seen this with the women in the past, they just want to ban us. I think it's sad because we all look at it as family and so, okay, they don't want to say my name. That's fine but hey Barmageddon got a shout out," Nikki Bella said. [H/T Wrestling News]

Nikki Bella is a WWE Hall of Famer

WWE inducted The Bella Twins, now known as The Garcia Twins, into the Hall of Fame Class of 2021 for their contributions to the business. Nikki Bella is a two-time Divas Champion and is one of very few wrestlers who managed to become a mainstream star.

Judging by the snub, it seems highly unlikely that fans will get to see The Bella Twins on RAW or SmackDown anytime soon. Here's hoping the two parties end up settling their differences in the near future.

